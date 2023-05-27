Orangefield Park trees cut down during nesting season

Residents in east Belfast have been left fuming after dozens of trees in a public park were felled during bird nesting season, branding it an "environmental crime". The trees in Orangefield Park were chopped down in recent days following a request by NIE Networks to ensure the safety of electrical infrastructure. However, Belfast City Council had to intervene to stop the felling as it understood that only one or two trees would be removed and others would only be pruned. Residents of the area said around 150 trees were cut down and they are "horrified" by what happened.