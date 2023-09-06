Pamela Ballantine reaches milestone on road to recovery

The TV personality was diagnosed with breast cancer ten months ago and was celebrating another milestone on Tuesday at the City Hospital Cancer Centre, to mark the end of her radiotherapy. Pamela said: “I just didn’t want to draw attention to myself, but I just thought, no, there is a reason people are ringing the bell, it’s putting the word out there, it’s putting the message out there, and it’s just so lovely and everybody was so sweet.” She took her sister with her to video the milestone moment. “It’s another milestone, another box ticked on my road to recovery”, said Pamela. Pamela is encouraging men and women to go and get checked, she said: “100 percent, I would encourage women to go and have a mammogram. I would encourage anybody who gets called for a health check. Men, check your breasts as well, because men get breast cancer too.” You can book a cancer screening with Action Cancer: https://actioncancer.org/services-info/breast-screening/