Paralysed teenager now competes in car races with a team of competitive disabled drivers

A teenager who became paralysed after a 50ft motocross jump went wrong now competes in car races with a team of competitive disabled drivers using hand-controlled pedals. Noah Cosby, 18, was just 16 years old when he attempted the jump at his homemade motocross freestyling track. Used to completing 75ft jumps, Noah decided to try a smaller jump to “be safe” after Covid restrictions meant he was out of practice.