Paraplegic pooch loves ditching her wheelchair to run around 'like a T-Rex'

A paraplegic pooch has become a TikTok and Instagram sensation after racking up hundreds of millions of views because she loves ditching her wheelchair to 'run around like a T-Rex'. When Brittany Huyser, 34, first saw a picture of little Dixie the Mastiff, who had been paralysed in both her back legs since birth for unknown reasons, she immediately knew that she had to adopt her because they had an “instant connection”.