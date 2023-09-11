Parents raise concern over having ‘less time with their children’

Parents have less time to read, play, and cook healthy meals with their children as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, according to a new poll. Unicef UK said that many parents are working more, with a significant proportion saying their finances are “stretched to the limit”. Families are cutting back on activities, sport clubs and reducing spending on books, toys and crafting materials, according to a YouGov poll conducted on 2,661 British parents of children aged four and under.