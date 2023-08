A couple whose dog mauled their three-month-old daughter to death in a “tragic” case have been spared jail. Vince King and Karen Alcock’s Siberian husky, named Blizzard, killed baby Kyra King in woodland on March 6 2022. Lincoln Crown Court heard that the animal, one of 19 kept by the pair, jumped out of their and fatally mauled Kyra after the family had been racing the dogs in Lincolnshire.