Passenger says 'everything went black' on board adrift P&O ship

The P&O European Causeway ship has docked into Larne Port after it spent several hours “drifting” around six miles out at sea. A tweet by P&O Ferries said the incident was a result of a “mechanical issue” with the ship, with the coastguard confirming their teams were at the scene. Since then, P&O confirmed the ship continued its scheduled journey “under its own propulsion” and confirmed there are no concerns over the safety of the passengers on board. They said a full investigation will take place once all passengers and crew are off the ship.