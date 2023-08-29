Passengers face flight delays following air traffic control issues

The Belfast Telegraph talks to passengers who have been impacted by the recent air traffic control issues.

Adele McGrogan, who was travelling back to Belfast from Malaga, said: “It’s actually ridiculous, there was no communication at all, nothing, it was disgusting.”

Josh Smyth, who came back to Belfast for a long weekend, said: “I was supposed to fly back this morning, and now I’m not flying back until this evening. I’ve to fly from here to Liverpool and I’ve to go from Liverpool to Majorca and my flight has been delayed again from Liverpool to Majorca.”