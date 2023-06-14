Passion for baking helped this Millisle Mum overcome her postnatal anxiety

Not only is Jenny Watson passionate about her baking, her honey bundt cake won the Ards and North Down Platinum Pudding competition, for the Jubilee last year. The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie even had a slice of the delicious cake and gave it the royal approval. Jenny now runs her own baking business from home, The Witchery Bakehouse. She provides two well known cafes with weekly supplies; the Coffee Yard in Holywood and Betsy Gray’s at six road ends. Jenny loves everything spooky and Halloween, she made this her niche so her baking business would stand out. You can find Jenny on Instagram @thewitcherybakehouse