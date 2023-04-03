Peace at a price? The reflections of relatives of loved ones who worked in the security forces and were murdered by the IRA

The anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement brings up a mixture of emotions for the families of all who lost loved ones in The Troubles.

Relatives of those who served in the RUC are no exception.

The Agreement led to the release of paramilitary prisoners and the establishment of the Patten commission which brought about the replacement of the RUC with the PSNI.

Shane Laverty’s brother, Robert, was killed in 1972. He was an RUC officer and was 18 years old.

Serena Hamilton’s father, David Graham, was part-time UDR, and he was killed in 1977, aged 38.

Bryan Finlay’s father, Ronnie, was also in the UDR. He was shot in 1991, aged 47.

David Hallawell’s father, John, was an RUC officer, who was killed in 1983 at 35 years old.

They all share their thoughts on the anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement and tell the Belfast Telegraph if they voted for or against the peace deal at the time.

All four interviewees answered a series of questions. More videos of their interviews will be available in the coming days.