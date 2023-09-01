Pedestrian in their 20s tragically killed in overnight Dublin bus collision

A pedestrian has died after a collision involving a bus outside Busáras in Dublin last night. Gardai attended the incident at 11.30pm and the man (20s) was pronounced dead at the scene. "The collision, which involved a bus and a pedestrian, occurred at the junction of Amiens Street and Store Street in Dublin 1,” a garda spokesperson said. “The pedestrian, a male in his 20s, was fatally injured during the collision. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. “There were no other injuries reported. “The body of the deceased has since been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall. “The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.”