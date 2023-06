A domestic abuser who strangled a young woman nearly 50 years ago has been jailed for 10 years and 6 months. John Apelgren, 80, hit sex worker Eileen Cotter in the face and throttled her before throwing her body out of his car, the Old Bailey heard. Ms Cotter’s partly naked body was found on June 1 1974 outside garages known to be a sex worker haunt.