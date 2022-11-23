People need functioning executive during cost-of-living crisis – O’Neill

The Stormont executive needs to return to get money into people’s pockets during an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, Michelle O’Neill has said. Speaking during a visit to Londonderry, the Sinn Fein vice president also said people in Northern Ireland are having to choose between buying fuel and food. The devolved powersharing institutions have been dormant for several months after the DUP withdrew support as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.