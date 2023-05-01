People steal the show with their moves at City of Derry Jazz Festival

The City of Derry Jazz Festival returned for its 22nd year and lived up to its reputation, attracting more than 70,000 revellers from all over the world over the May Bank Holiday weekend. The event, which took place from 27 April to 1 May 2023, featured world-renowned jazz and big band performers, making it a truly international celebration of jazz. The high-energy performances had the crowds tapping their feet and dancing to the infectious rhythms of jazz and swing. The Festival has become a much-anticipated event in Ireland's cultural calendar, and this year's celebration was no exception. The festival's success once again proved that it is a major tourist attraction, bringing in thousands of visitors to the city and providing a significant boost to the local economy.