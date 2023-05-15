PGL open new £12m children's activity centre in North Yorkshire

The former police headquarters at Newby Wiske Hall has seen quite the transformation as it becomes home to leading outdoor education activity provider PGL’s newest centre. With over 20 different activities to enjoy as well as innovative design concepts throughout the centre, Newby Wiske Hall, has retained the features of its 19th century building but has brought a modern, innovative and forward thinking approach to the rest of the centre, allowing the adventure to begin, the moment children enter the hall.