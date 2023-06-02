Phillip Schofield says he has ‘lost everything’ in the wake of his secret affair

Phillip Schofield said he has “lost everything” in the wake of his affair with a younger male colleague and he told of the “catastrophic effect” on his mind. The former This Morning presenter, 61, said the fallout from the revelations had been “relentless”. Speaking to the BBC’s Amol Rajan, he referred to the criticism he has faced since admitting the affair, saying: “Do you want me to die? Because that’s where I am. “It is relentless, and it is day after day, after day after day."