Wednesday, 1 March 2023
ePaper
Newsletter Sign-up
Log In
News
Opinion
Business
Sport
Life
Entertainment
Podcasts
Sunday Life
Northern Ireland
Latest News
NI Protocol
Transfer Tests
Cost of Living
Video
Subscriber Exclusives
More »
Politics
Health
Education
Courts
UK
Republic of Ireland
World
Search for articles
News
Overview
Northern Ireland
Latest News
NI Protocol
Transfer Tests
Cost of Living
Video
Subscriber Exclusives
More »
Politics
Health
Education
Courts
UK
Republic of Ireland
World
Opinion
Overview
Columnists »
Overview
Suzanne Breen
John Laverty
Sam McBride
Lindy McDowell
Fionola Meredith
Allison Morris
Malachi O'Doherty
Rosalind Skillen
Gail Walker
Comment
Analysis
Viewpoint
Journalists
Business
Overview
Northern Ireland »
Overview
Commercial Property
Food, Drink and Hospitality
UK and World
Jobs
Agri »
Overview
Balmoral Show
Technology
Analysis
Top 100
Ulster Business
Sport
Overview
Football »
Overview
Irish League
International
European
Premier League
Scottish
Rugby »
Overview
European Champions Cup
Inside Ulster Podcast
Ulster Rugby
Six Nations
United Rugby Championship
Club Rugby
School's Cup
GAA »
Overview
Antrim
Armagh
Cavan
Derry
Donegal
Down
Fermanagh
Monaghan
Tyrone
Golf »
Overview
European Tour
Masters
USPGA Championship
US Open
The Open
PGA Tour
Ryder Cup
Motorcycling
Overview
North West 200
Ulster Grand Prix
Boxing
Belfast Giants
Other Sports »
Motorsport
Horse Racing
Cricket
Tennis
Hockey
Cycling
Running
Columnists »
Overview
Steven Beacom
Stephen Craigan
Life
Overview
Puzzles
Features
Family
Fashion & Beauty
Wellbeing
House & Home
Food & Drink »
Overview
Restaurant Reviews
Recipes
Books
Weekend
Travel
Motoring
Entertainment
Overview
Entertainment News
Film and TV
Music and Gigs
Theatre and Arts
Puzzles
Weekend
Competitions
Podcasts
Overview
The BelTel
Inside Ulster
Sunday Life
Overview
News
Sport
Features
Entertainment
Extra
ePaper
Newsletter Sign-up
Home
>
Video
Piotr Krowka: Police release 999 call in Maghera killing
Fri 13 Jan 2023 at 18:16
News
Northern Ireland
UK
Republic of Ireland
World
Politics
Health
Education
Courts
Video
Subscriber Exclusives
Opinion
Columnists
Comment
Analysis
Viewpoint
Journalists
Business
Northern Ireland
Food, Drink and Hospitality
UK and World
Jobs
Agri
Technology
Analysis
Ulster Business
Top 100
Sport
Football
Rugby
GAA
Golf
Motorcycling
Boxing
Belfast Giants
Other Sports
Columnists
Life
Puzzles
Features
Health & Wellbeing
Family
Food & Drink
House & Home
Fashion & Beauty
Weekend
Books
Motoring
Travel
Entertainment
Entertainment News
Film and TV
Music and Gigs
Theatre and Arts
Puzzles
Sunday Life
News
Sport
Features
Entertainment
Events
Business Awards
Electric Ireland Game Changer
Spirit of N. Ireland Awards
IT Awards
Property Awards
More
Podcasts
Newsletters
Competitions
Home Delivery
ePaper edition
Editorial Code of Practice
Socials
Topics
Sitemap
Archive
Contact Us
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Statement
Cookie Policy
Group Websites
Advertise with Us
Contributor T&C
Ipso Regulated
A
WEBSITE © belfasttelegraph.co.uk
Follow us:
Sitemap
Archive
Contact Us
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Statement
Cookie Policy
Group Websites
Advertise with Us
Contributor T&C
Ipso Regulated