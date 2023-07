Northamptonshire Police take down and arrest Saju Chelavalel, who has admitted the murders of his wife and their two children, aged 6 and 4. Saju Chelavalel, 52, will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Monday Jule 3 for the murder of his wife Anju Asok and their two children Jeeva Saju, aged 6, and Janvi Saju, aged 4.