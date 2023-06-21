Police release footage of Nadia Zofia Kalinowska dancing at family wedding

Abdul Wahab and Aleksandra Wahab were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court today for the "brutal, merciless and outrageous" murder of Nadia Zofia Kalinowska. Nadia was fatally assaulted in her Fernagh Drive in Newtownabbey in December 2019. Abdul Wahab, the child’s stepfather, was told he must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison. Nadia’s mother Aleksandra Wahab (29) was handed an 11-year sentence for a charge of causing or allowing the death of her daughter.