Politicians showing terrible failure of leadership, says Oscar winner

An Irish Goodbye star Seamus O’Hara, who has also appeared in television sensation Game Of Thrones, said the lack of a functioning executive gives the “toxic” idea that casting a vote will not matter because the electorate appears “redundant”. Seamus O’Hara said it is ‘simply disrespectful’ that political representatives with mandates are not doing their jobs. Politicians in Northern Ireland have shown a “terrible failure of leadership” and are sending voters a “dangerous” message that democracy does not work, an Oscar-winning actor from the region has said.