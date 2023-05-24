Potholes are ruining roads across Northern Ireland: Jessica Rice takes a look in Belfast, Armagh and Newtownards

Potholes are ruining roads across the county . Belfast Telegraph looked at pothole problems in Belfast, Armagh and Newtownards. We were contacted by one person from Belfast who had to replace their shock absorbers twice, in the past six months, costing £150 each time, caused by numerous potholes on the road in Newfordge lane, Belfast. If you have problems with potholes in your area, get in touch with us on our social media platforms.