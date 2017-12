Pottery company unveils two 'flamboyant' Trump prototypes BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/pottery-company-unveils-two-flamboyant-trump-prototypes-36437322.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article36437324.ece/538e9/AUTOCROP/h342/2888326-1514276418913095_10.jpg

A Stoke-on-Trent pottery has unveiled two prototypes for a “flamboyant” Donald Trump Toby jug – after opting not to produce an orange-faced caricature. Hanley-based Bairstow Manor Collectables has high hopes for its 4in tall model of the 45th US president - which has a “lifelike” appearance and his trademark hand gesture.