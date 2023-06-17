President Biden says ‘God save the Queen, man’ as he closes gun control speech
Aodhan Roberts
During Biden's address at the National Safer Communities Summit in Connecticut, he advocated for stricter gun control legislation. However, he caused confusion among the audience when he concluded his speech with the unexpected phrase "God Save the Queen." The incident garnered attention as videos swiftly circulated online. Olivia Dalton, the Principal Deputy Press Secretary at the White House, clarified that the president was "commenting to someone in the crowd."