President Joe Biden arrives at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin

Arriving at Aras an Uachtarain, the official residence of Irish President Michael D Higgins, Mr Biden emerged wearing sunglasses and a broad smile as he walked the red carpet to be met by Mr Higgins and his wife Sabine. It is Mr Biden’s third visit to the residence, but his first as president. He was taken to the drawing room to meet Tanaiste Micheal Martin and Ireland’s first female secretary-general to the president, Orla O’Hanrahan.