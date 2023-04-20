Preview of Belfast's first working whiskey distillery at Titanic Pumphouse

Belfast’s first working whiskey distillery in 90 years is set to open its doors in the Titanic Quarter. Drinks company Titanic Distillers has invested almost £8m to convert the historic Titanic Pumphouse into what they hope will become Northern Ireland’s newest tourist attraction. The pumphouse opened in 1911 to service and accommodate the massive White Star transatlantic liners Olympic and Titanic. Now 112 years later, the distillery company will hope visitors get to experience the workings of the new distillery and hear the story of Belfast’s whiskey tradition. Tours of the distillery will begin at £10 with various options up to £100. On completion, the project is expected to create 41 jobs across a number of areas including operations, distilling, hospitality and sales.