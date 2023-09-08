Preview: Toxic bacteria on Lough Neagh kills wildlife

Toxic bacteria poisoning Lough Neagh is now killing swans, foxes, and dogs – but those seeking to raise awareness of the crisis say senior civil servants won’t even sit down to discuss what’s unfolding.

The Belfast Telegraph spent a day on the northern section of the Lough, during which we observed a dead swan near Toomebridge, lying in a thick toxic sludge of what is commonly known as ‘blue-green algae’.

