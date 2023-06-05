Prime Minister claims 'stop the boats' plan is working as he announces new barges for migrants
Rishi Sunak said his plan to tackle small boats crossing the English Channel is working, but there is 'work to do', as he announced two more barges to house asylum seekers. The Prime Minister said the numbers making the crossing were down by around a fifth since last year and 'our plan is starting to work'. He said the returns deal with Albania had led to 1,800 people being sent back, and was having a deterrent effect.