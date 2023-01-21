Prime Minister fined for failing to wear seatbelt in social media video

The Prime Minister has been issued with a fixed penalty notice by police for failing to wear a seatbelt while filming a social media clip in the back of a moving car. Rishi Sunak previously apologised for the “brief error of judgment” as he carried out a series of visits in the north of England on Thursday. Mr Sunak was spotted not wearing his seatbelt in an Instagram video he filmed to promote levelling up funding during a visit to Lancashire.