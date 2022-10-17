Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘not under a desk’ hiding from MPs, says Mordaunt

A Government minister insisted Liz Truss was “not under a desk” hiding from MPs after the Prime Minister was urged to quit. Shouts of “where is she?” and “weak” could be heard in the Commons after Penny Mordaunt deputised for Ms Truss to respond to an urgent question on the Prime Minister’s decision to appoint a new Chancellor. Commons Leader Ms Mordaunt said: “With apologies to the Leader of the Opposition and the House, the PM is detained on urgent business… and I’m afraid you’ll have to make do with me.”