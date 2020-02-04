Prince of Wales mobbed after visit to TK Maxx

The Prince of Wales has visited TK Maxx for the first time, and hailed the budget retailer as “amazing”. Charles met young people who have participated in the company’s Get into Retail programme with The Prince’s Trust on the shop floor in Tooting, south London. The prince told one staff member that he did not expect the store to be so “bright” and “luxurious” as he walked through the clothing and homeware aisles. A huge crowd had gathered on the street outside and when he left there were dozens of people keen to shake his hand or take a photo.