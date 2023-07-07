Prince of Wales scores two goals at charity polo event

William scored twice while playing polo at the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Berkshire. He was joined by his wife Kate, who was wearing a patterned dress reportedly designed by Beulah London. For his second strike, the father-of-three hit the ball with such force he broke his mallet. William played alongside Aiyawatt “Top” Srivaddhanaprabha, the chairman of Leicester City FC. The round-robin tournament was held at the Guards Polo Club with Windsor Castle overlooking the venue. The annual event is raising funds and awareness for 11 charities supported by William and Kate.