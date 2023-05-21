Prince William teams up with submariners to raise funds for Mental Health

The Prince of Wales has joined the crew of a team of Royal Navy submariners who have taken on a Transatlantic rowing challenge to raise money to support the mental health and wellbeing of their colleagues. William, Commander-in-Chief of the Submarine Service, has released a YouTube video of his visit to the members of the HMS Oardacious crew as they took part in a training session on Dorney Lake in Buckinghamshire. Must credit: Kensington Palace