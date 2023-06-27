Prince William's Belfast visit met with overflowing support and hugs

The Prince of Wales has joked he will be in trouble after hugging well-wishers during a walkabout in Belfast. William made a flying visit to the Northern Ireland capital on Tuesday as part of his UK tour to launch his new Homewards project to target homelessness. Despite the visit not being notified, crowds of cheering well-wishers gathered on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast to cheer the heir to the throne on a rainy morning.