The late Diana, Princess of Wales' black sheep jumper on display at Sotheby's, central London, ahead of its sale as part of the auction house's inaugural Fashion Icons sale in New York in September. The jumper, which she wore on several occasions, is estimated to sell for $50,000-$80,000 (£40,000-£70,000 pounds sterling), with online bidding open from August 31 to September 14.