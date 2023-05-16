Princess of Wales visits charity to promote the development of young people
The Princess of Wales chose a bright yellow LK Bennett blazer to match the sunny weather during a trip to Bath. Visiting the Percy Community Centre, Kate teamed the tailored jacket with a casual white ribbed top and trousers, completing the look with her trusty Veja trainers. The 41-year-old met Dame Kelly Holmes and spent time with some of the young people supported by the former professional athlete’s youth development charity.