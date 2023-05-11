Promising Belfast sports stars awarded bursaries and cash awards

Social enterprise GLL awarded over one hundred young athletes sporting bursaries worth over £75k, celebrating their ambitions and hard work in sport. The GLL Sports Foundation awards gifted young sporting stars, 74% of whom receive no other sports funding and rely on this finance to compete at national and international level. Darius Roohi who plays Futsal was one of the GLL Sport Foundation award recipients, he said: “I’m receiving the gym membership and facilities involved with Better Gym, so if that means me getting inside to the gym a lot more than what I can do now, that’s amazing.” The awards ceremony was held at Belfast City Hall.