Prospect of US investment influx in NI is real, special envoy insists
The prospect of an influx of US investment in Northern Ireland is “real” and several investors are preparing to press the button on deals, a White House special envoy has said. Joe Kennedy, who is special envoy for Northern Ireland, said a number of senior executives he has spoken to understand that the region now represents a “unique investment opportunity”. Post-Brexit trading arrangements give Northern Ireland access to sell unfettered within the UK internal market and into the European single market.