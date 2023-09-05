Protest against the Government's proposed legacy Bill has taken place in Belfast

Victims gathered outside Erskine House to protest the Government's proposed legacy Bill. The Northern Ireland Troubles Bill is set to return to the House of Lords later on Tuesday and is expected to complete its passage through Parliament this week. The Bill includes a form of limited immunity for some perpetrators of crimes committed during the conflict and would also prevent future civil cases and inquests into Troubles offences. All of the main political parties in Northern Ireland and victims’ groups are opposed to the Bill.