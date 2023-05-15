Protesters interrupt Home Secretary Braverman’s immigration speech

Suella Braverman was heckled by protesters as she delivered a keynote speech on immigration. The Home Secretary had barely begun speaking when a man in the middle row stood up and identified himself as a member of Extinction Rebellion. He was quickly bundled out of the National Conservatism conference hall by security as he called out questions at Ms Braverman. Moments later, a woman stood up and started asking the Home Secretary questions before she too was hauled out.