PSNI launch ‘Close pass’ operation to highlight cycle safety on the roads

Close pass operation is helping to educate and raise awareness on a province wide basis to the accepted safe distance for motorists to pass a cyclist. Superintendent Gary Busch said: “As a minimum, 1.5m is the accepted safe distance a motorist should allow between their vehicle and a cyclist on the roadway. Unfortunately, many drivers are falling far short of this safety requirement. Chairman of Cycling Ulster Tommy McCague said: “All our road users should welcome every safety initiative that attempts to save lives on our busy roads today, the way ahead is learning to share and have consideration for each other. Let’s hope that today can be the start of this.”