PSNI launches recruitment drive as part of new campaign during 20th anniversary year

The PSNI is recruiting 400 additional student officers as part of a new campaign on what is the 20-year anniversary of the service. The “Make it a Career” campaign will focus on “the next generation” of police officers in the PSNI, with people from all walks of life encouraged to apply. The force is marking two decades on from police reforms in 2001, when the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) was renamed the PSNI, with a focus on attracting more officers from both sides of the community.