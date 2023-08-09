PSNI press conference after massive data breach amid severe terrorism threat level
The PSNI has apologised after a data breach of “monumental proportions” meant the force mistakenly published the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian employee. During a media briefing held at PSNI headquarters on the Knock Road, Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Chris Todd apologised for the data breach and said the information had been online for around three hours.