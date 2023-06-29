Public sector workers demand fair pay and protection of public services

Public-sector workers in Northern Ireland are preparing for a period of “immense, serious and prolonged” industrial action if their demands are not met, a healthcare union leader has said. A leader of the union representing civil servants also called for a general strike to reverse the cuts to public services in Northern Ireland. In the absence of a devolved government, the budget for Northern Ireland was set by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, with senior civil servants estimating Stormont departments need hundreds of millions of pounds in extra funding to maintain public services at their current level this year. Workers from a number of unions including Unison, Nipsa and Unite gathered outside the Northern Ireland Office at Erskine House in Belfast to express their intention to go on strike if the ongoing dispute around pay for workers and cuts in the public sector is not settled.