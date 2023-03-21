Pupils from Abbey Primary School enjoy football training session with Northern Ireland team
Kirsten ElderVideo Team
Northern Ireland Senior Women’s International stars, Marissa Callaghan and Demi Vance put Newtownards primary school children through their paces at Midgley Park, Belfast. The children also received a tour of the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park and had the opportunity to watch the Northern Ireland Senior Men’s International team train. Abbey Primary School Principal, Jonny Manning said: “ This has been a dream day for the children.” The school won a competition that was part of M&S Food’s Eat Well, Play Well partnership with the Irish FA.