Putin in ‘total panic’ about prospect of pro-democracy uprising, Johnson claims

Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of his neighbour was motivated by the fear a successful Ukraine would trigger a pro-democracy revolution in Moscow, Boris Johnson said. The Prime Minister said the Russian leader was in a “total panic” about the prospect of a popular uprising if freedom was allowed to flourish in Kyiv. In a speech at the Conservative Party spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said the war was a “turning point for the world”, forcing countries to stand up to Russia rather than “making accommodations with tyranny”.