Queen and Philip receive their Covid-19 vaccinations
Aisling Ennis
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have received their Covid-19 vaccinations, joining more than a million people who have been given the jab. In an unusual move Buckingham Palace, which rarely comments on the private health matters of the monarch and duke, announced the 94-year-old head of state and her consort had been given the injection. It is understood the Queen decided the information should be made public to prevent inaccuracies and further speculation.