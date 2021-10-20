Queen cancels Northern Ireland trip after being told by doctors to rest
Aisling Ennis
The Queen has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland and has “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days”, Buckingham Palace said. The 95-year-old monarch is said to be in good spirits but disappointed not to be able to carry out the two-day trip, which was due to begin on Wednesday. The Queen has had a busy few days and hosted a major Global Investment summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening.