Queen ‘under medical supervision’ at Balmoral with doctors concerned for health

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral with doctors concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said. The monarch, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, a day after appointing Liz Truss as PM at her home in the Scottish Highlands. A Palace spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral. ”The Queen’s close family including the Prince of Wales have been informed, with the latest announcement escalating fears for the monarch’s health.