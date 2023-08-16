Queues at Bank of Ireland ATMs as customers with no money withdraw up to €1,000 in cash

Bank of Ireland’s mobile app and 365online services have been restored after a massive technology break-down allowed customers who have no money in their accounts to get access to funds. This prompted huge queues at ATMs around the country last night, with people mistakenly believing they were getting access to free cash. In some towns the queues were so big gardaí had to control them. Bank of Ireland said this morning it’s mobile app and 365online have now been restored following the blunder as it apologised to customers.