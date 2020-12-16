Queues of ambulances form outside NI’s over-capacity hospitals

Queues of ambulances formed outside several hospitals in Northern Ireland as pressure continued to mount on the region’s over-capacity health service. The scenes unfolded as First Minister Arlene Foster participated in a call with other UK political leaders to review the planned relaxation of restrictions on household gatherings over Christmas. No decisions were taken, with Stormont ministers set to convene to discuss the situation on Thursday amid intensifying calls from medics to rethink the relaxations and introduce fresh measures to curb the spread of the virus.